Notable Thursday Option Activity: GT, DIS, LCII

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT), where a total of 25,790 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.6% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 10,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 107,853 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 95.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
And LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) options are showing a volume of 1,600 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,400 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GT options, DIS options, or LCII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
