Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, PRTA, CVNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 144,201 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 646.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 40,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA) options are showing a volume of 23,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 370.1% of PRTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 625,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,200 underlying shares of PRTA. Below is a chart showing PRTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 259,116 contracts, representing approximately 25.9 million underlying shares or approximately 292.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 12,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, PRTA options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

