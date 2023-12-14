News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DKS, GXO, TH

December 14, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 50,035 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 272.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 15,384 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 268.2% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 573,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 20,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 265.5% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 950,000 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, GXO options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
