Notable Thursday Option Activity: DKS, GXO, TH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 50,035 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 272.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 15,384 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 268.2% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 573,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Hospitality Corp (Symbol: TH) options are showing a volume of 20,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 265.5% of TH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 950,000 underlying shares of TH. Below is a chart showing TH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKS options, GXO options, or TH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
