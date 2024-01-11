Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVX, ZNTL, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 49,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ZNTL) saw options trading volume of 5,005 contracts, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of ZNTL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of ZNTL. Below is a chart showing ZNTL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 12,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 2,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
