Notable Thursday Option Activity: WDC, GTLB, TDW

October 03, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total volume of 26,861 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 20,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) options are showing a volume of 10,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,800 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tidewater Inc (Symbol: TDW) options are showing a volume of 6,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 632,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of TDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,600 underlying shares of TDW. Below is a chart showing TDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, GTLB options, or TDW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

