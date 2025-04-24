Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, HLF, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 26,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025 , with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) options are showing a volume of 7,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 763,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,100 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,124 contracts, representing approximately 812,400 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 1,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

