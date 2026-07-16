Notable Thursday Option Activity: UAL, HUM, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 28,987 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 1,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 7,021 contracts, representing approximately 702,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 134,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 886,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, HUM options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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