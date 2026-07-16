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UAL

Notable Thursday Option Activity: UAL, HUM, HOOD

July 16, 2026 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 28,987 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 1,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,900 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 7,021 contracts, representing approximately 702,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,800 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 134,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 8,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 886,700 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, HUM options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further UAL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

UAL
HUM
HOOD

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