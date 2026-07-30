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TREE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, COIN, CVI

July 30, 2026 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE), where a total of 2,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.7% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 212,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 93,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 4,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) saw options trading volume of 11,213 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 129.2% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,200 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TREE options, COIN options, or CVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TREE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TREE
COIN
CVI

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