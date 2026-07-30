Notable Thursday Option Activity: TREE, COIN, CVI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE), where a total of 2,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.7% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 212,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 2,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,600 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 93,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 4,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) saw options trading volume of 11,213 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 129.2% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,200 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TREE options, COIN options, or CVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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