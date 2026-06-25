Notable Thursday Option Activity: TEM, SSTI, SLS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM), where a total of 49,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026 , with 6,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,500 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

SoundThinking Inc (Symbol: SSTI) options are showing a volume of 800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 80,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of SSTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,900 underlying shares of SSTI. Below is a chart showing SSTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (Symbol: SLS) saw options trading volume of 50,636 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of SLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,800 underlying shares of SLS. Below is a chart showing SLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TEM options, SSTI options, or SLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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