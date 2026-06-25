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Notable Thursday Option Activity: TEM, SSTI, SLS

June 25, 2026 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM), where a total of 49,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.6% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 6,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 626,500 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SoundThinking Inc (Symbol: SSTI) options are showing a volume of 800 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 80,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of SSTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 128,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,900 underlying shares of SSTI. Below is a chart showing SSTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (Symbol: SLS) saw options trading volume of 50,636 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of SLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,800 underlying shares of SLS. Below is a chart showing SLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TEM options, SSTI options, or SLS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TEM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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