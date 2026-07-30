Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, ALRS, PBF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 14,766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Alerus Financial Corp (Symbol: ALRS) options are showing a volume of 1,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 197,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of ALRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,900 underlying shares of ALRS. Below is a chart showing ALRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) saw options trading volume of 23,305 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 9,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,000 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, ALRS options, or PBF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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