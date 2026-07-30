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Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, ALRS, PBF

July 30, 2026 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 14,766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alerus Financial Corp (Symbol: ALRS) options are showing a volume of 1,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 197,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.2% of ALRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,900 underlying shares of ALRS. Below is a chart showing ALRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) saw options trading volume of 23,305 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 9,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,000 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, ALRS options, or PBF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SPOT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SPOT
ALRS
PBF

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