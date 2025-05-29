Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNPS, NTNX, BIRK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total of 9,616 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 961,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.8% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 1,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,200 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 19,534 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,800 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) options are showing a volume of 15,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,700 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNPS options, NTNX options, or BIRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

