Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNPS, NTNX, BIRK

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 19,534 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,800 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) options are showing a volume of 15,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,700 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
