SNPS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNPS, NTNX, BIRK

May 29, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS), where a total of 9,616 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 961,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.8% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,200 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 19,534 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 7,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,800 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Birkenstock Holding PLC (Symbol: BIRK) options are showing a volume of 15,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.2% of BIRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,700 underlying shares of BIRK. Below is a chart showing BIRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
