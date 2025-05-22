Notable Thursday Option Activity: SMG, REPL, ANF

Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) options are showing a volume of 6,217 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 621,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,600 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 8,901 contracts, representing approximately 890,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 30, 2025, with 980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
