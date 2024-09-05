Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLQT, CAVA, XOM

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 24,483 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,800 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 64,230 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 12,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLQT options, CAVA options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
