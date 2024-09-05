News & Insights

Markets
SLQT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLQT, CAVA, XOM

September 05, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SelectQuote Inc (Symbol: SLQT), where a total of 4,911 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 491,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of SLQT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 927,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,300 underlying shares of SLQT. Below is a chart showing SLQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 24,483 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,800 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 64,230 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 12,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SLQT options, CAVA options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PulteGroup Average Annual Return
 ETFs Holding CXW
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PTY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLQT
CAVA
XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.