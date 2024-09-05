Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLQT, CAVA, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SelectQuote Inc (Symbol: SLQT), where a total of 4,911 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 491,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.9% of SLQT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 927,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 2,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,300 underlying shares of SLQT. Below is a chart showing SLQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 24,483 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.4% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 3,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,800 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 64,230 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 12,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SLQT options, CAVA options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.