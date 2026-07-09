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SHOO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SHOO, CRML, RIOT

July 09, 2026 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), where a total of 6,817 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 681,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Critical Metals Corp (Symbol: CRML) saw options trading volume of 26,141 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of CRML's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 885,300 underlying shares of CRML. Below is a chart showing CRML's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 82,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 20,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SHOO options, CRML options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SHOO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SHOO
CRML
RIOT

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