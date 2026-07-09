Notable Thursday Option Activity: SHOO, CRML, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), where a total of 6,817 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 681,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.9% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Critical Metals Corp (Symbol: CRML) saw options trading volume of 26,141 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of CRML's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 885,300 underlying shares of CRML. Below is a chart showing CRML's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 82,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 20,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHOO options, CRML options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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