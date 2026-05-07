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ROOT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ROOT, GOOGL, PLTR

May 07, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT), where a total of 3,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.5% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 296,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 291,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 21,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 561,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 44,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROOT options, GOOGL options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Selling Calls For Income
 VNO Dividend History
 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Selling Calls For Income-> VNO Dividend History-> Stocks Going Ex-Dividend-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ROOT
GOOGL
PLTR

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