Notable Thursday Option Activity: ROOT, GOOGL, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT), where a total of 3,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.5% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 296,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 1,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 291,020 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 21,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 561,168 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 56.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 44,370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROOT options, GOOGL options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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