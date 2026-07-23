Notable Thursday Option Activity: RDDT, WOLF, DOMO

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 33,086 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 12,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) saw options trading volume of 14,697 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,900 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, WOLF options, or DOMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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