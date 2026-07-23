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RDDT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: RDDT, WOLF, DOMO

July 23, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT), where a total of 36,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.3% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 3,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 33,086 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 12,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) saw options trading volume of 14,697 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,900 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, WOLF options, or DOMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further RDDT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

RDDT
WOLF
DOMO

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