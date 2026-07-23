Notable Thursday Option Activity: RDDT, WOLF, DOMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT), where a total of 36,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.3% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 3,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 33,086 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 12,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) saw options trading volume of 14,697 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,900 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, WOLF options, or DOMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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