Notable Thursday Option Activity: PWR, AZO, REGN

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 85,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2850 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2850 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,131 contracts, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $705 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $705 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PWR options, AZO options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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