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PWR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PWR, AZO, REGN

July 30, 2026 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total volume of 4,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 457,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,300 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 85,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2850 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,131 contracts, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $705 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $705 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PWR options, AZO options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PWR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

PWR
AZO
REGN

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