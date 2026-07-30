Notable Thursday Option Activity: PWR, AZO, REGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR), where a total volume of 4,570 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 457,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 2,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,300 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 85,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 198,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2850 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 3,131 contracts, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $705 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $705 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PWR options, AZO options, or REGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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