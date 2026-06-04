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Notable Thursday Option Activity: PVH, VRT, HIMS

June 04, 2026 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total of 7,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 702,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,900 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 36,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 6,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,900 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 146,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 10,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PVH options, VRT options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PVH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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HIMS

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