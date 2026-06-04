Notable Thursday Option Activity: PVH, VRT, HIMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), where a total of 7,026 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 702,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 1,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,900 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 36,310 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 6,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,900 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 146,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 10,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PVH options, VRT options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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