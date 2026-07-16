Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLNT, PVH, IONQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total volume of 23,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 9,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,000 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 10,938 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 104.1% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 211,887 contracts, representing approximately 21.2 million underlying shares or approximately 97.1% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 26,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLNT options, PVH options, or IONQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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