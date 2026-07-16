Markets
PLNT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PLNT, PVH, IONQ

July 16, 2026 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total volume of 23,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 136% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 9,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 901,000 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 10,938 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 104.1% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 211,887 contracts, representing approximately 21.2 million underlying shares or approximately 97.1% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 26,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLNT options, PVH options, or IONQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PLNT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PLNT Options Chain-> PLNT Videos-> Jeremy Grantham Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLNT
PVH
IONQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.