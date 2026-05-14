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PHM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: PHM, FICO, V

May 14, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total volume of 10,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 476,400 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 2,017 contracts, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1060 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,900 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 36,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 14,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PHM options, FICO options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock Options Channel
 WMK Insider Buying
 Waste Management Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock Options Channel-> WMK Insider Buying-> Waste Management Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PHM
FICO
V

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