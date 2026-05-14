Notable Thursday Option Activity: PHM, FICO, V

Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) saw options trading volume of 2,017 contracts, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1060 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,900 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1060 strike highlighted in orange:
And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 36,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 14,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PHM options, FICO options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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