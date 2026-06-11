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OPLN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: OPLN, LULU, DAL

June 11, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OPENLANE Inc. (Symbol: OPLN), where a total of 6,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 617,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.1% of OPLN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 934,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,300 underlying shares of OPLN. Below is a chart showing OPLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 25,102 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 39,512 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,100 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OPLN options, LULU options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further OPLN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
OPLN Average Annual Return-> OPLN market cap history-> biggest short interest increases-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OPLN
LULU
DAL

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