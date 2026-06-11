Notable Thursday Option Activity: OPLN, LULU, DAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OPENLANE Inc. (Symbol: OPLN), where a total of 6,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 617,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.1% of OPLN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 934,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 6,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,300 underlying shares of OPLN. Below is a chart showing OPLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 25,102 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 39,512 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,100 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OPLN options, LULU options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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