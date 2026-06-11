Notable Thursday Option Activity: OPLN, LULU, DAL

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 25,102 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 39,512 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,100 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OPLN options, LULU options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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