Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOW, AMZN, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 124,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 15,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 332,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 30,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 245,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 14,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, AMZN options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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