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NOW

Notable Thursday Option Activity: NOW, AMZN, PLTR

July 16, 2026 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 124,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 15,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 332,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 30,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 245,278 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 14,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, AMZN options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NOW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ServiceNow YTD Return-> ServiceNow Technical Analysis-> Consumer Services Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NOW
AMZN
PLTR

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