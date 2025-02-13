Notable Thursday Option Activity: NKE, PBF, LOW

PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) saw options trading volume of 8,673 contracts, representing approximately 867,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 9,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 918,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,600 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
