Notable Thursday Option Activity: NKE, PBF, LOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 57,331 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025 , with 3,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) saw options trading volume of 8,673 contracts, representing approximately 867,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,300 underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 9,181 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 918,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 2,956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,600 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, PBF options, or LOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.