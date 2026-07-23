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Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, RTX, TEL

July 23, 2026 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 402,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 18,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 34,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,700 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL) options are showing a volume of 20,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of TEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TEL. Below is a chart showing TEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, RTX options, or TEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MSFT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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MSFT
RTX
TEL

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