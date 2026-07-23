Notable Thursday Option Activity: MSFT, RTX, TEL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 402,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 18,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 34,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,700 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL) options are showing a volume of 20,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of TEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TEL. Below is a chart showing TEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, RTX options, or TEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MSFT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.