Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, WDAY, LITE

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 24,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 3,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 29,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, WDAY options, or LITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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