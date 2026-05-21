Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, WDAY, LITE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 50,006 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026 , with 8,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 24,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 3,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 29,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, WDAY options, or LITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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