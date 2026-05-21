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MRNA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, WDAY, LITE

May 21, 2026 — 01:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 50,006 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 8,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 802,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 24,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 3,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,200 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 29,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, WDAY options, or LITE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Funds Holding EDC
 Dividend Stock Ideas

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Utilities Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Funds Holding EDC-> Dividend Stock Ideas-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
WDAY
LITE

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