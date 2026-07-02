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Notable Thursday Option Activity: MARA, AI, PG

July 02, 2026 — 05:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 303,569 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 45,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 57,479 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 15,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 62,208 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 14,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, AI options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MARA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

MARA
AI
PG

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