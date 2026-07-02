Notable Thursday Option Activity: MARA, AI, PG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 303,569 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 45,595 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) saw options trading volume of 57,479 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 15,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 62,208 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 14,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MARA options, AI options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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