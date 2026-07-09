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LITE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LITE, LASR, SPOT

July 09, 2026 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total of 26,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) options are showing a volume of 5,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 567,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 820,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LITE options, LASR options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LITE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Lumentum Holdings market cap history-> LITE DMA-> Dividend Yield-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LITE
LASR
SPOT

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