Notable Thursday Option Activity: LITE, LASR, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE), where a total of 26,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 2,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) options are showing a volume of 5,674 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 567,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 8,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 820,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LITE options, LASR options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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