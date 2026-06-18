Notable Thursday Option Activity: JOE, SWBI, NYT

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) saw options trading volume of 5,428 contracts, representing approximately 542,800 underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 666,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,100 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) options are showing a volume of 12,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of NYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,700 underlying shares of NYT. Below is a chart showing NYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JOE options, SWBI options, or NYT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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