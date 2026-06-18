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JOE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: JOE, SWBI, NYT

June 18, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in St. Joe Co. (Symbol: JOE), where a total of 1,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82% of JOE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 203,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,200 underlying shares of JOE. Below is a chart showing JOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) saw options trading volume of 5,428 contracts, representing approximately 542,800 underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of SWBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 666,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,100 underlying shares of SWBI. Below is a chart showing SWBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) options are showing a volume of 12,594 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of NYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,700 underlying shares of NYT. Below is a chart showing NYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JOE options, SWBI options, or NYT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further JOE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding JOE-> JOE YTD Return-> Cheap Materials Shares-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JOE
SWBI
NYT

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