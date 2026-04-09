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INTU

Notable Thursday Option Activity: INTU, LRCX, SANM

April 09, 2026 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 15,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,400 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 53,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) saw options trading volume of 3,419 contracts, representing approximately 341,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of SANM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of SANM. Below is a chart showing SANM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INTU options, LRCX options, or SANM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETF Finder
 APLP Historical Stock Prices
 Best Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETF Finder-> APLP Historical Stock Prices-> Best Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTU
LRCX
SANM

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