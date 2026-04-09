Notable Thursday Option Activity: INTU, LRCX, SANM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 15,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 1,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,400 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 53,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sanmina Corp (Symbol: SANM) saw options trading volume of 3,419 contracts, representing approximately 341,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of SANM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,700 underlying shares of SANM. Below is a chart showing SANM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTU options, LRCX options, or SANM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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