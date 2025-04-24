Notable Thursday Option Activity: INSM, UNH, LQDA

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 46,311 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 6,609 contracts, representing approximately 660,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
