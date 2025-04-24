Notable Thursday Option Activity: INSM, UNH, LQDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM), where a total volume of 16,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.2% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 4,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,900 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 46,311 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 6,609 contracts, representing approximately 660,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

