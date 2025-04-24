Markets
INSM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: INSM, UNH, LQDA

April 24, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM), where a total volume of 16,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.2% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,900 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 46,311 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 6,609 contracts, representing approximately 660,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 3,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INSM options, UNH options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 OMER Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of CXE
 Institutional Holders of SSH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
OMER Options Chain-> Institutional Holders of CXE-> Institutional Holders of SSH-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INSM
UNH
LQDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.