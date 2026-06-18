Notable Thursday Option Activity: IBM, AXP, VRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 61,834 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 2,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 13,586 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 25,717 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

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Further IBM Research:

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