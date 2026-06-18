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Notable Thursday Option Activity: IBM, AXP, VRT

June 18, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 61,834 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 13,586 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 25,717 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, AXP options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further IBM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

IBM
AXP
VRT

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