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GNRC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GNRC, FIX, PFE

June 18, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 4,436 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 443,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 856,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

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Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 2,243 contracts, representing approximately 224,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1780 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1780 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 168,241 contracts, representing approximately 16.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 44,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, FIX options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GNRC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GNRC
FIX
PFE

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