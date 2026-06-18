Notable Thursday Option Activity: GNRC, FIX, PFE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total of 4,436 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 443,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 856,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 2,243 contracts, representing approximately 224,300 underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1780 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1780 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 168,241 contracts, representing approximately 16.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 44,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, FIX options, or PFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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