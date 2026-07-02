Notable Thursday Option Activity: GLW, PYPL, GEV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total volume of 72,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026 , with 3,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 73,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 13,221 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLW options, PYPL options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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