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GLW

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GLW, PYPL, GEV

July 02, 2026 — 02:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), where a total volume of 72,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 3,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 73,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 13,221 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GLW options, PYPL options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GLW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GLW
PYPL
GEV

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