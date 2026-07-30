Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDDY, SBUX, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY), where a total of 9,611 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 961,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 39,554 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 4,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 96,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring August 14, 2026, with 41,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GDDY options, SBUX options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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