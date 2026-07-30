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GDDY

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDDY, SBUX, CMG

July 30, 2026 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY), where a total of 9,611 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 961,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.7% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 5,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,200 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 39,554 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 4,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 96,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring August 14, 2026, with 41,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GDDY options, SBUX options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GDDY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GDDY
SBUX
CMG

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