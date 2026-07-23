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Notable Thursday Option Activity: GCO, HOOD, THRM

July 23, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO), where a total of 1,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 173,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2027, with 707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,700 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 136,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 6,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,500 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) saw options trading volume of 2,030 contracts, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of THRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of THRM. Below is a chart showing THRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GCO options, HOOD options, or THRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GCO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GCO
HOOD
THRM

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