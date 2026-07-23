Notable Thursday Option Activity: GCO, HOOD, THRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Genesco Inc. (Symbol: GCO), where a total of 1,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.6% of GCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 173,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2027 , with 707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,700 underlying shares of GCO. Below is a chart showing GCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 136,230 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 6,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,500 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) saw options trading volume of 2,030 contracts, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of THRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of THRM. Below is a chart showing THRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GCO options, HOOD options, or THRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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