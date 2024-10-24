News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FYBR, WYNN, COIN

October 24, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR), where a total of 63,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 234.9% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 11,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 83,440 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 217.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 38,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 217,777 contracts, representing approximately 21.8 million underlying shares or approximately 211.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 22,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FYBR options, WYNN options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

