Notable Thursday Option Activity: FYBR, WYNN, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR), where a total of 63,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 234.9% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 11,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 83,440 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 217.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 38,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 217,777 contracts, representing approximately 21.8 million underlying shares or approximately 211.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 22,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FYBR options, WYNN options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

