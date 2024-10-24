Notable Thursday Option Activity: FYBR, WYNN, COIN

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 83,440 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 217.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 38,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 217,777 contracts, representing approximately 21.8 million underlying shares or approximately 211.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 22,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FYBR options, WYNN options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ORTX Videos
Funds Holding RAAX
IMUC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.