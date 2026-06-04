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FIVE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FIVE, CRSP, LQDA

June 04, 2026 — 04:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total volume of 9,379 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 937,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.1% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,300 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP) options are showing a volume of 11,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of CRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of CRSP. Below is a chart showing CRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 12,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, CRSP options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FIVE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FIVE
CRSP
LQDA

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