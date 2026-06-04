Notable Thursday Option Activity: FIVE, CRSP, LQDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total volume of 9,379 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 937,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.1% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,300 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP) options are showing a volume of 11,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.1% of CRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of CRSP. Below is a chart showing CRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 12,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, CRSP options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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