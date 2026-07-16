Notable Thursday Option Activity: ECHO, MRVL, ATAI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: ECHO), where a total of 62,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.1% of ECHO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 15,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ECHO. Below is a chart showing ECHO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 273,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And AtaiBeckley Inc (Symbol: ATAI) options are showing a volume of 63,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of ATAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 7,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,300 underlying shares of ATAI. Below is a chart showing ATAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ECHO options, MRVL options, or ATAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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