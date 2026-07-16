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ECHO

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ECHO, MRVL, ATAI

July 16, 2026 — 03:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: ECHO), where a total of 62,313 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.1% of ECHO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 15,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ECHO. Below is a chart showing ECHO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) options are showing a volume of 273,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 10,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AtaiBeckley Inc (Symbol: ATAI) options are showing a volume of 63,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of ATAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 7,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,300 underlying shares of ATAI. Below is a chart showing ATAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ECHO options, MRVL options, or ATAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ECHO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ECHO
MRVL
ATAI

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