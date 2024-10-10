News & Insights

Markets
EBF

Notable Thursday Option Activity: EBF, ZM, XRX

October 10, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ennis Inc (Symbol: EBF), where a total of 10,010 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 532.1% of EBF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 188,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of EBF. Below is a chart showing EBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 73,001 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 302% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 32,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) saw options trading volume of 40,627 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 202.9% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 21,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EBF options, ZM options, or XRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding GTES
 SEAS Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of CXW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EBF
ZM
XRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.