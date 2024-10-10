Notable Thursday Option Activity: EBF, ZM, XRX

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 73,001 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 302% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 32,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) saw options trading volume of 40,627 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 202.9% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 21,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
