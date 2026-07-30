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DASH

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DASH, AVGO, UPS

July 30, 2026 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 20,139 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 6,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,000 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 100,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 5,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 23,676 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 5,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DASH options, AVGO options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further DASH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

DASH
AVGO
UPS

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