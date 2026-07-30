Notable Thursday Option Activity: DASH, AVGO, UPS

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 100,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 5,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 23,676 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 5,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, AVGO options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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