Notable Thursday Option Activity: DASH, AVGO, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 20,139 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 6,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,000 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 100,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 5,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,600 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 23,676 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 5,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DASH options, AVGO options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further DASH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.