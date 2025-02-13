News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, APG, ZVRA

February 13, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 126,410 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.5% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,600 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

APi Group Corp (Symbol: APG) options are showing a volume of 8,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 894,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of APG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of APG. Below is a chart showing APG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zevra Therapeutics, Inc (Symbol: ZVRA) options are showing a volume of 3,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 317,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.5% of ZVRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,490 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares of ZVRA. Below is a chart showing ZVRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, APG options, or ZVRA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

