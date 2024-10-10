News & Insights

Markets
CNX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CNX, SOUN, HASI

October 10, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX), where a total of 12,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 11,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 58,414 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 15,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) options are showing a volume of 5,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CNX options, SOUN options, or HASI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding CECO
 SLRC Historical Stock Prices
 KIPO Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNX
SOUN
HASI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.