Notable Thursday Option Activity: CNX, SOUN, HASI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CNX Resources Corp (Symbol: CNX), where a total of 12,554 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of CNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 11,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CNX. Below is a chart showing CNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 58,414 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 15,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) options are showing a volume of 5,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNX options, SOUN options, or HASI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.