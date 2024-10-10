Notable Thursday Option Activity: CNX, SOUN, HASI

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 58,414 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 15,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) options are showing a volume of 5,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
