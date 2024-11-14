Notable Thursday Option Activity: CF, ABNB, POOL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total volume of 7,893 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 789,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 2,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,300 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 22,855 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 1,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 145,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 322,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 956 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,600 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

