Notable Thursday Option Activity: CAR, MAMA, SIRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 11,244 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 960,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026 , with 2,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Mama's Creations Inc (Symbol: MAMA) options are showing a volume of 5,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 535,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.3% of MAMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,700 underlying shares of MAMA. Below is a chart showing MAMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 57,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, MAMA options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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