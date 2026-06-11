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Notable Thursday Option Activity: CAR, MAMA, SIRI

June 11, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total volume of 11,244 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 960,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 2,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Mama's Creations Inc (Symbol: MAMA) options are showing a volume of 5,359 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 535,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.3% of MAMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,700 underlying shares of MAMA. Below is a chart showing MAMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 57,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, MAMA options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CAR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CAR
MAMA
SIRI

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