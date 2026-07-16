Notable Thursday Option Activity: CACI, UNP, SPCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI), where a total volume of 1,737 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 173,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of CACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026 , with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of CACI. Below is a chart showing CACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 15,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 2,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,500 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Space Exploration Technologies Corp (Symbol: SPCX) saw options trading volume of 621,472 contracts, representing approximately 62.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of SPCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 143,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares of SPCX. Below is a chart showing SPCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CACI options, UNP options, or SPCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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