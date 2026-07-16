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Notable Thursday Option Activity: CACI, UNP, SPCX

July 16, 2026 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI), where a total volume of 1,737 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 173,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of CACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 301,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 1,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares of CACI. Below is a chart showing CACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 15,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 2,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,500 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Space Exploration Technologies Corp (Symbol: SPCX) saw options trading volume of 621,472 contracts, representing approximately 62.1 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of SPCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 143,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.3 million underlying shares of SPCX. Below is a chart showing SPCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CACI options, UNP options, or SPCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CACI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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UNP

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