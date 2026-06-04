Notable Thursday Option Activity: BTU, BAC, M

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total of 24,071 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.6% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 4,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,100 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 231,240 contracts, representing approximately 23.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 23,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 41,192 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 11,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BTU options, BAC options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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