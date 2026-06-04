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BTU

Notable Thursday Option Activity: BTU, BAC, M

June 04, 2026 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total of 24,071 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.6% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 4,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,100 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 231,240 contracts, representing approximately 23.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 23,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 41,192 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 11,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BTU options, BAC options, or M options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BTU Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

BTU
BAC
M

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