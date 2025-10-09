Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: BLKB, META, NFLX

October 09, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackbaud, Inc. (Symbol: BLKB), where a total volume of 19,060 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 531.4% of BLKB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 358,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,400 underlying shares of BLKB. Below is a chart showing BLKB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 460,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 46.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 365% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 28,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 109,170 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 330.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1250 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 3,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

