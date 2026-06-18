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Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, GOOG, MARA

June 18, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 56,616 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 197,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 324,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 60,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, GOOG options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BA
GOOG
MARA

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