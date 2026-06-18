Notable Thursday Option Activity: BA, GOOG, MARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 56,616 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 197,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 13,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 324,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 60,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, GOOG options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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