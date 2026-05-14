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AMGN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMGN, FG, PANW

May 14, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 27,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.2% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG) saw options trading volume of 4,941 contracts, representing approximately 494,100 underlying shares or approximately 95.1% of FG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,200 underlying shares of FG. Below is a chart showing FG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 64,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, FG options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett
 Funds Holding PHYL
 Airlines Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett-> Funds Holding PHYL-> Airlines Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
FG
PANW

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