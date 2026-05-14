Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMGN, FG, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 27,762 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.2% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG) saw options trading volume of 4,941 contracts, representing approximately 494,100 underlying shares or approximately 95.1% of FG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 519,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,200 underlying shares of FG. Below is a chart showing FG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 64,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, FG options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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