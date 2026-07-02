Markets
AMAT

Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMAT, JPM, UNH

July 02, 2026 — 05:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total of 82,709 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 65,028 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $337.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 4,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $337.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 45,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 4,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, JPM options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AMAT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AMAT Videos-> Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding AMAT-> Stock market game-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMAT
JPM
UNH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.