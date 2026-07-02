Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMAT, JPM, UNH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total of 82,709 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 65,028 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $337.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 4,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $337.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 45,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 4,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,600 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, JPM options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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